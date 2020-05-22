Your skin requires care to look healthy. A long and stressful day can make your face look dull and unattractive. Also, your skin absorbs dust during the day and that can clog your pores. This can lead to acne and pimples. So, it is advised to clean your face nicely at night and apply a good moisturizer. Also Read - Kareena Kapoor Khan's Beauty Essentials Are All You Need to Rock This Summer

When you are sleeping, you skin cells regenerate and also absorb nutrients in the beauty potion applied on it. Additionally, your face remains unexposed to pollution and sunlight at night. These are known to stress out your skin cells. Here we tell you about some basic night time skincare routine that can help you look flawless.

Wash Your Face

Most of the people have a habit of going to sleep without cleaning their face. You must avoid doing this. Make sure you use a non-toxic cleanser to wash your face at night before going to bed. It should have essential nutrients that can remove the oil and dirt from the skin and make it glow.

Use a Serum

A serum can keep your skin healthy. Whenever you buy a moisturiser, prefer opting for one which combines the potency of a serum. Do apply it evenly on your face after cleaning it. You can also apply honey on your face as it is a natural moisturiser.

Don’t Forget Your Night Cream

After moisturising your skin, it is time to provide it nutrients that it needs. Invest in a good night cream. It should be ultra-light and be able to exfoliate dead skin cells and make your skin spot free. Also, night cream can make your skin smooth.