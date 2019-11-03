Do you want to look fresh and glowing? Start giving care to your skin at night. No matter how many creams, moisturizers, or make-up you apply on your face, nothing can give you results like nighttime skincare. At night, your skin rejuvenates, renews and recharges itself. So, to practice certain skincare tips at that time can give you unexpected benefits. Here we low down some of the effective ways to make your skin appealing.

Never sleep with your make-up on

Sleeping without removing make-up can suffocate your skin, clog the pores and make the skin look dull. Also, not cleaning the pores can make you susceptible to developing wrinkles and acne early in life. So, always use a makeup remover or coconut oil to remove your make up at night and then hit your bed.

Take hot shower

Taking a hot water bath can relax your body’s senses. Also, it can clean all the pores and clean your skin in a better way. While taking a bath, you can use a loofah to slough away dead skin cells. Additionally, always clean your face with a face cleanser.

Scrub your face

Scrubbing helps you get rid of the dead skin cells on your face. Exfoliating your skin twice a week is advisable. Overdoing it can damage your skin and cause irritation.

Use moisturizer

It is important to moisturize your entire body daily. And doing it at night will help in its better absorption. While you sleep, lotions penetrate deep into the skin and work better. Applying moisturizer at night can make you look fresh, smooth, and glowing.