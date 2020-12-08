Actor-producer Niharika Konidela and her fiancé Chaitanya JV is all set to tie the knot on Wednesday at Udaipur’s Udaivilas Palace. The celebrity couple dance performance pictures and videos from their Sangeet ceremony are going viral on social media. Niharika and Chaitanya can be seen shaking a leg together on a stage. For their Sangeet ceremony, Niharika wore an emerald green cut-out gown by designer duo Shantanu & Nikhil. Also Read - Niharika-Chaitanya's Sangeet Pics And Videos: Couple Looks Dreamy, Dances to Varun Dhawan's Song

Niharika looked like a dream in that green gown! This neo-gown is from Shantanu & Nikhil’s S/S’20 collection. It was a flowy gown that came with a layered skirt and V-neckline that Niharika covered with tulle and black embellished border on the upper half of the gown. Niharika accessorised her look with a ruby and diamond choker necklace and statement earrings. Also Read - Telugu Actor Niharika Konidela Gets Engaged to Chaitanya JV in a Low-Key Ceremony

Niharika decided to keep her makeup subtle and let her gown do the talking. Hair pin-straight in a middle parting, Niharika looked drop-dead gorgeous. Fiancé Chaitanya JV opted to go for an ivory sherwani for the ceremony.

Check out the viral videos and photos which are doing rounds on social media:

Niharika’s father and superstar Naga Babu, gave a glimpse of the Sangeet ceremony by sharing a video of the function. In the video, one can spot actor Ram Charan.

Niharika and the family flew to Udaipur on Monday morning. Her cousins Ram Charan and Allu Arjun are also part of the celebrations.

We just can’t wait for Niharika’s wedding day look. What are your thoughts on her Sangeet Ceremony look?