Actor-producer Naga Babu’s daughter and actor Niharika Konidela is all set to tie the knot with fiancé Chaitanya JV today in Udaipur. For her pre-wedding festivities, Niharika posted a picture of herself on Instagram wearing her mother’s engagement saree and she looks graceful. Also Read - Niharika-Chaitanya's Mehendi Ceremony Pics And Videos: Pawan Kalyan Joins The Festivities, Wedding to Take Place Today

Niharika shared a picture of her mom along with hers in the same blue saree, she captioned, “32 years old.” Niharika’s 32-year-old saree was in a shade of blue colour and had a beautiful golden border. Niharika opted for dewy makeup, kohled mascara-laden eyes, pink lipstick, and a bindi. To complete her look, Niharika Konidela went for heavy bridal jewellery. Also Read - Chiranjeevi’s Emotional Yet Adorable Post For Niharika Konidela - Chaitanya JV Ahead of Their Wedding

She tied her tresses into a neat plait and combined it with jasmine flowers. Her pre-wedding festivities that took place in Hyderabad was graced by her uncle and superstar Chiranjeevi, cousins Sushmita Konidela and Sreeja Kalyan, brother Varun Tej and other family members. Also Read - Bride Niharika Konidela Copies Kriti Sanon's Green Gown by Shantanu & Nikhil at Her Sangeet Ceremony in Udaipur - See Pics

Check out her post:

On Tuesday evening, the families hosted a Mehendi ceremony for the couple inviting close friends at the gorgeous Udaivilas Palace in Udaipur. Apart from the couple’s friends, the star members of the Konidela family including Ram Charan, Chiranjeevi, and Allu Arjun attended the pre-wedding festivities of Niharika and Chaitanya.

The pictures and videos from the Mehendi function of #NisChay are currently going viral on social media. Like their Sangeet night, the couple dolled up and matched their outfits for the Mehendi night as well. While Niharika looked stunning in an aqua embellished lehenga, the groom dressed up in a bright yellow jacket flaunting the same embellishments.

For the sangeet ceremony, Niharika opted for a green gown by designer duo Shantanu & Nikhil and made heads turn in her direction.

Niharika and Chaitanya will be tying the knot today in a traditional wedding ceremony, today.