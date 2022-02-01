Nirmala Sitharaman Ditches Red, Chooses an Orange Handloom Saree For Union Budget 2022 Presentation - See Pics

Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman stepped out today to present the Union Budget 2022-23 in Parliament. For the occasion, Sitharaman opted for a crisp orange and maroon silk Pochampally sari which featured ikat patterns around the pallu, with a golden border. She paired her saree with a matching maroon blouse which also came with a golden border.Also Read - Banks Shine In Early Trade As Sensex Rises 700 Points, Nifty Tops 17,500

Amid the coronavirus pandemic, the FM will be presenting a paperless budget. This will be the second time in the history of India that the budget will be paperless. The documents are in a tablet, which was wrapped in a red-coloured cover. The red colour is considered to be auspicious.

The woman of the hour, Indian Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, this time decided to ditch the colour red and instead go for rust orange colour. Last year, the FM was seen in a bright red which came with pochampalli saree with ikkat work on border.

Sitharaman’s love for handloom weaves is known to all. The FM always manage to make a statement in subtle styles. She wears sarees and is often seen opting for subtle colour which often includes the shades of red, when making an appearance on important days.

The FM grabbed many eyeballs in year 2019 when she broke the tradition of carrying a briefcase and opted for a traditional bahi khata- a kind of a ledger which i wrapped in a red coloured cloth.

While the subtle appearance of that saree matches Sitharaman’s demeanour, the bold print and the choice of colour definitely symbolise the strength and confidence. We expect her budget to denote the same! Your thoughts on her look for the budget day?