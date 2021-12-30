Every season, the game of Bigg Boss introduces us to a set of known and lesser-known people who leave their uniqueness and flavour into the show! Be it Mahira Sharma’s ‘Maslas’ or Shehnaaz Gill’s ‘Twada Kutta Tommy’ every season a specific contestant leaves back their uniqueness in form of words or expressions which becomes their signature and gradually becomes a trend that is followed by all their fans!Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Karan Kundrra Asks Tejasswi Prakash to Stay Away After Feeling Neglected

On the other hand, this year Nishant Bhat is the new contestant who has introduced "Teen Paanch" line amongst the audiences. Previously dolls were made after Hina Khan and Rubina Dilaik, but this year Nishant's dialogue has been imprinted on a jacket which is currently being sold on a very high demand in the market, and yes his fans are actually going crazy behind it.

See the pictures below :



Be it his dance, or his witty sense of humour Nishant ended up being the first runner up last season and this season also the ace-choreographer has been turning tables owing to his ability to change the game. Even in the last Weekend Ka Waar, Salman lauded him for speaking correct things in the house.

Will you add this jacket to your wardrobe? Let us know in the comments below!