Nita Ambani’s Red Patola Saree Represents Gujarat in Ayodhya, Check Viral Video From Ram Mandir – Watch

Nita Ambani and Mukesh Ambani attend the Ram Mandir consecretion ceremony in Ayodhya on Monday. She looked ethereal in her red saree for the event.

Nita Ambani's saree look from Ayodhya's Ram Temple ceremony

Ayodhya: Nita Ambani and Mukesh Ambani were a few of the special people who attended the mega Pran Pratishtha ceremony on Monday in Ayodhya. Following her legacy of encouraging homegrown brands and local weavers, Mrs Ambani wore a deep red coloured silk saree during her holy visit to the temple in Ayodhya. Hair up in a bun, she covered herself with a beautiful beige-coloured shawl.

Nita Ambani‘s saree collection is gorgeous and she is often seen flaunting organic weaves like Banarasi, Kota and Patola. This time, she chose to flaunt something which represents her hometown, Gujarat. It is a double ikat woven saree made of silk. The technique initially originated in Patan, Gujarat. The Patola weave is expensive and quite intricately made. It was once so rare that only those from the royal and influential families could afford to wear it.

Nita always exudes radiance in her handworked sarees. She also loves to flaunt bright colours with statement jewellery. At the Ram Mandir ceremony, she wore her red saree with a front pallu and teamed it up with sleek pearl and Kundan jewellery. She further kept her look clean and avoided anything superbly heavy or signature. She though covered her bun with a Gajra and went for nude glossy lips.

Check out a few photos of JNita Ambani from Ayodhya temple here:

Nita Ambani and Mukesh Ambani joined the likes of many politicians, sports stars, businessmen, and film stars from the country in witnessing the mega moment being created in history. Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif and Shloka Ambani also wore special sarees for the big event. On Alia’s signature sea-green coloured silk saree, the entire Ramayan was carved with motifs and embroidery. Kangana Ranaut‘s look also spoke volumes of her devotion and excitement for the inauguration. She wore a white coloured saree with a red blouse which featured a grand motif of Lord Krishna on the sleeves.

What are your thoughts on Nita Ambani’s look?

