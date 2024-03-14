Home

Nita Ambani’s Kalgi-Shaped Bajubandh Once Belonged to Mughal Emperor Shah Jahan, Check The Approximate Value of The Royal Jewel

Nita Ambani recently wore a royal kalgi-shaped bajubandh that is garnering a lot of eyes and is being speculated to worth crores belonging from the Mughal court.

The grandeur of the Ambani’s always makes people look at them in awe. At the recent pre-wedding festivities of the Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant, all of the Ambani’s had their fashion at peak. Nita Ambani‘s saree-torial choices have always caught the eye and made us stop and stare at her elegant and grand jewellery, be it that pearl layered necklace of the big emerald stoned neckpiece. Nita Ambani’s always have her jaw-dropping moments. This time it was for a piece of jewel that is speculated to have once been a part of the royal Mughal court.

Nita Ambani was recently facilitated with ‘Beauty with Purpose Humanitarian Award’ for her philanthropic work, at the Miss World pageant that was held in Mumbai. While she draped herself in six-yards of elegance in black, what made the highlight was her bajubandh. Reportedly, the piece of jewellery once belonged to the Mughal Emperor Shah Jahan.

ALL ABOUT NITA AMBANI’S ROYAL BAJUBANDH

The bajubandh that Nita Ambani wore is shaped like a kalgi or sarpench. As claimed by an Instagram page, the bajubandh was actually an expensive piece owned by Shah Jahan. Pramod Kumar KG Managing Director of a Delhi-based museum consulting company runs the Instagram page topophilia.india shared details about the kalgi. “While the head piece in its current form seems to have been made in the last quarter of the 19th century (c.1875-1900), the highlights are the 2 inscribed spinels. Their age, if the inscriptions are of the time, read – ’12 / Shah Jahan ibn Jahangir Shah / 1049’. The date in the Islamic calendar corresponding to a 17th century date (1639-40). ” (sic)

“At a height of 13.7 cm and 19.8 cm wide, the piece is made of gold and set with diamonds, rubies, and spinels, using the Pachhikakaam technique adopted by Indian jewellers attempting to mimic European claw setting,” the post read.

Shah Jahan ibn (son of) Jahangir Shah, proudly proclaim the pair of inscribed spinels highlighting this sarpech (turban ornament); last seen publicly at the Al Thani Collection before being divested at auction in 2019. The thing with being an archivist is that you never forget what you have worked on. In 2017, ‘From the Great Mughals to the Maharajas: Jewels from the Al Thani Collection” exhibition was mounted at Grand Palais, Paris. I had contributed an essay for the exhibition catalogue titled ‘Tropes of Kingship’ on bejeweled heraldic pieces that mark the personhood of sovereigns. This sleek sarpech was one such imperial accoutrement featured.

According to a report by Bollywoodshaadis, the opulent ornament is speculated to be auctioned at approximately Rs 200 crores! There is no clarity yet on how the bajubandh made its way here.

Bajubandh or armlet is a piece of ornament that is worn on the arms. It has been a tradition in several cultures in India.

NITA AMBANI LOOKS ROYAL IN BLACK BANARSI SAREE

Nita Ambani has a classy and steal-worthy saree collection. From royal shades of Banarasi print to variety of handloom saree, Nita always has grace draped around her with some classic sartorial jewellery picks. For the Miss World 2024 competition night, she draped a majestic Banarasi jangla saree from Swadesh.

The black saree is handcrafted from lustrous gold zari and Indian silk, each thread exudes timeless elegance. Its intricate floral jaal, delicately woven with meenakari detailing, is the epitome of grace, as detailed by Swadesh.

Behind every thread and pattern lies 45 days of meticulous effort by skilled artisan Shri Mohammad Islam.

Nita Ambani, without a shadow of a doubt, is an epitome of grace and elegance always up her sleeve. Her impeccable fashion choices always stun the audience and for the right reasons.

