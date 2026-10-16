Nitanshi Goel blends traditional craftsmanship with modern glamour in Suneet Varma couture at Lakmé Fashion Week 2026

From heritage-inspired design to a modern silhouette, Nitanshi Goel’s look reflects the evolving language of Indian occasion wear at one of the country’s leading fashion events.

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Nitanshi Goel stuns in a wine-coloured draped ensemble by Tarun Tahiliani (PC: File)

Nitanshi Goel made a stylish appearance at Lakmé Fashion Week 2026 as she walked the ramp for designer Suneet Varma. The Laapataa Ladies actor turned heads in a wine-coloured outfit that combined traditional detailing with a modern design. Her strapless ensemble featured an attached drape that added movement and gave the outfit an elegant shape. She completed the look with oxidised kadas, keeping her accessories simple. Nitanshi carried the outfit with confidence, making its rich colour and intricate work the highlights of her runway appearance.

Nitanshi Goel’s wine-coloured ensemble stands out

Nitanshi’s outfit featured a strapless design with a flowing drape attached to it. The deep wine shade gave the ensemble a rich and elegant look, while the drape added softness to its structured silhouette. Its movement as she walked made the design stand out on the runway.

The outfit offered a modern take on Indian couture without losing its traditional appeal. The balance between its fitted structure and flowing fabric gave Nitanshi a graceful look while keeping the overall styling sophisticated.

Intricate embroidery adds to the outfit

The ensemble featured detailed embroidery, handwork and tassel accents that brought texture to the wine-coloured fabric. These elements added character to the design and highlighted the craftsmanship behind the outfit.

The embellishments complemented the silhouette rather than overpowering it. The deep colour also helped bring out the finer details, giving the ensemble a rich finish. Together, the embroidery and flowing drape created a look that combined traditional artistry with contemporary fashion.

Oxidised kadas complete Nitanshi’s look

Nitanshi kept her accessories minimal, choosing oxidised kadas on both wrists. The traditional jewellery complemented the outfit and added another Indian element to the overall styling. By keeping the accessories understated, she allowed the embroidery, colour and drape to remain the focus. The styling struck a balance between traditional accents and modern glamour without making the look feel too heavy.

Check out video of Nitanshi Goel from Lakmé Fashion Week 2026 here

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Suneet Varma showcases his Kashi collection

Nitanshi appeared as the showstopper for Suneet Varma’s Kashi collection at Lakmé Fashion Week 2026 in New Delhi on October 15. The collection brought together traditional Indian craftsmanship and contemporary silhouettes through a range of ready-to-wear designs.

The showcase included draped saris, skirts, tops, trousers, dhoti skirts, jackets and corset tops. The varied designs offered a modern interpretation of Indian fashion while retaining details inspired by traditional techniques. Nitanshi’s wine-coloured ensemble reflected this approach through its intricate work and fluid construction.

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Nitanshi Goel’s workfront

On the work front, Nitanshi Goel rose to prominence with her performance as Phool Kumari in Kiran Rao’s acclaimed film Laapataa Ladies. Before making her mark in cinema, she worked as a child artist in television shows such as Thapki Pyar Ki and appeared in films including Maidaan.

She is now set to make her Telugu debut opposite Anand Deverakonda in the upcoming Netflix thriller Takshakudu. The actress will also explore the horror-comedy genre with Ekta Kapoor’s production Hero Ki Horrorine.