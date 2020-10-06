Actor Niti Taylor recently announced her wedding and surprised her fans who were under the impression that she had done some bridal photoshoot when she initially posted the pictures of herself decked in the gorgeous lehenga. Also Read - Niti Taylor Gets Married to Fiance Parikshit Bawa in Intimate Ceremony in August, Shares First Wedding Picture

For her lockdown wedding with Parikshit Bawa that happened in August this year, Niti chose to wear a stunning pastel lehenga designed by Payal Keyal. The actor broke the monotony of pink in her look by adding a golden dupatta. Niti opted for kundan jewellery by designer label Purab Paschim. Also Read - Neha Kakkar To Tie The Knot With Longtime Friend Rohanpreet Singh By This Month End?

While the mathapatti had two layers, Niti seemed to have got special customisation of those lavender stones in her jewellery to match the colour of the lehenga. The actor went for smokey eye makeup and kept her eyebrows bushy and big. She further applied a dark brown shade on her lips and let it be the highlight of her makeup. Also Read - This New-Age Bride Wore a Blue Saree With Silver Jewellery For Her Wedding And Made Everyone's Jaws Drop, See Pics Here

A set of some gorgeous pink flowers adorned her bun. Niti looked like a dreamy bride and everything about her look spoke of feminity, love, serenity, and beauty.

While announcing the wedding on Instagram, Niti wrote, “My journey from Miss to Mrs is complete. I’d like to share with all my well wishers that I tied the knot with Parikshit on 13 August 2020. We had a very small, quiet and intimate wedding with just our parents, aka, Covid wedding 😉

I can finally say out loud “Hello Husband” ❤️

Making my own happiness in 2020!!

Also, I’m announcing this late because we were hoping that the Covid-19 pandemic would die down sooner and we could celebrate in a big way – but hoping for a better 2021 😁” (sic)

Our congratulations to the couple!