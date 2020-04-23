Do you need a cup of coffee in the morning to start your day? Does work from home seems impossible to you without sipping coffee throughout the day? If yes, this piece of writing is for you. Coffee contains caffeine which is addictive in nature and doesn’t have much benefits. And, its long-term over-consumption can definitely land you to a hospital bed. Also Read - Beverage Major PepsiCo India to Set up Snacks Plant in UP With Rs 514 Crore Investment

So, instead of coffee, there are a certain healthy drinks that you can make your lockdown brews. They are easy to prepare and taste delicious. Here is a list of those super-healthy beverages.

Ginger Tea

This popular beverage can protect you against cardiovascular diseases, lower blood pressure and prevent heart burn. Ginger tea can also improve blood circulation and help in weight loss. To prepare it, all you need to do is to grate ginger and add it in a cup of boiling water. Then, add lemon juice, honey, and cinnamon it it. The tea is ready be served.

Basil Tea

It is one of the best things you can have during the pandemic as basil tea can keep cold or flu at bay. Also, consuming basil tea can be good for your digestion, metabolism, and stress level. Basil has immunity boosting properties and can heal wounds too. To prepare basil tea, you need to add 3-4 basil leaves in 2 cups of boiling water in a saucepan. Then, add ginger and cardamom in it and let the mixture reaches the boiling point. Post that, strain it in a cup. You can add honey in it before having.

Lemon And Pepper Tea

Lemon and pepper tea can help balance the fluid level in the body and avoid dehydration. Also, this beverage can treat cold, cough, and fever. You can easily prepare at home. To do that, you need to add two cups of water in a saucepan and let it boil. Meanwhile, add one teaspoon of ground black pepper, honey and lemon juice in the boiling water. Wait for a minute and then strain. The tea is ready to be served.