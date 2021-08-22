Fashion: Nora Fatehi, the dancer turned actor is known for her breath-taking dance performances and her acting skills in the movie Bhuj: The Pride of India. We can surely say that Nora has a lot of talents to be unleashed and brought to the table. Not just for her dance steps and acting skills, Nora is also known for her impeccable fashion sense. From a sequin saree to a yellow dress, Nora can ace it.Also Read - Nora Fatehi Looks Regal in Rs 3.7 Lakh Ivory Anarkali Kurta Set by Tarun Tahiliani

Instagram being the next stop for glam and fashion, Nora uploaded her pictures from a stunning photoshoot from Toronto. The actress is currently holidaying there. She posed by the bay in her yellow, sultry bodycon dress, taking our breath away. Her Instagram caption reads,” “How did I finesse all of this shit from Jane and Finch…I was runnin’ through the 6 with my woes.” Also Read - The Kapil Sharma Show: Not Akshay Kumar But Ajay Devgn To be The First Guest | Watch

Check Out Her Instagram Post Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nora Fatehi (@norafatehi)



The Bhuj actress chose a yellow, sleeveless, bodycon dress for an extremely cool photoshoot. The figure-hugging dress addressed a scooped neckline, strappy sleeves, thigh-high back slit and a knee-length dress. The outfit was able to highlight her curves and perfectly suited the fame game. Also Read - Bhuj-The Pride of India Leaked Online, Full HD Available For Free Download Online on Tamilrockers and Other Torrent Sites

For her heels, she wore strappy yellow Christian Louboutin heels. Her strappy heels had contrasting blue and yellow straps. She also carried a statement handbag. Her bright expensive handbag was from the shelves of Hermes Birkin.

The Dilbar girl never believes in heavy makeup. She keeps it minimalistic and chic. For makeup, she chose nude pink glossy lip shade, shiny eye shadow, mascara and blushed cheeks. She parted her hair from the middle and tied a high ponytail to give it a chic look. To finish her looks, she wore a pair of golden hoop earrings.

For her work front, Nora was recently seen in the movie which was a periodic drama Bhuj: The Pride of India. The film also featured Ajay Devgn, Sonakshi Sinha, Sanjay Dutt, Sharad Kellar and Ammy Virk.

What do you think about this outfit?