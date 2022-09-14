Nora Fatehi is one of the glamorous actors in the industry. The dancing diva always puts forward her A game and she did it again! From sexy western wear to sartorial traditional wear, Nora Fatehi never fails to make heads turn. The Dilbar girl exudes some retro vibes in her latest orange sequin saree by ace designer Manish Malhotra.Also Read - Shehnaaz Gill's Second Film '100%' Marks Sajid Khan's Comeback, Fans Trend 'Diwali 2023 With Shehnaaz'

Nora Fatehi dropped some sexy pictures in an orange sequin saree intricately embroidered in silver resham threads. She paired it with a square-cut blouse with a plunging neckline that was highly embroidered in silver and orange. The dancing diva completed her sexy ethnic attire with a golden choker and golden ear studs. Also Read - Celebrities Spotted: Nora Fatehi Rocks In Blue Shimmery Outfit, Madhuri Dixit Slays In Simple Look- Watch

NORA FATEHI DOLLS UP IN SEQUIN SAREE

Nora had her hair styled by Aastha Sharma, who pulled the left side of her ponytail up in a sloppy bun. She raised the glamour quotient with a matching orange eyeshadow. She went for black winged eyeliner, black kohl, mascara-coated eyelashes, drawn eyebrows, contoured cheeks, and a shade of nude lipstick.

Nora Fatehi’s pictures in the saree garnered immense love from her fans and followers. They dropped fire and heart emojis in the comment section. One of the users said, “Koi itna khubsurat kese ho sakta hai.” Another user called her desi girl, while several others called her beautiful and gorgeous.

What did you think about Nora Fatehi’s orange sequin saree?