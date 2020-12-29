If you are feeling too cold this winter, just look at Nora Fatehi’s latest pictures and you will feel the warmth that only raised temperature can give. Our hot and sexy Nora is looking sensuous in her latest casual look. She has left netizens drooling over her pictures for all the right reasons. She was recently spotted with a friend in Mumbai. The diva stopped for a few minutes to pose and let the paparazzi click her pictures. Before we begin to give you details about her dapper outfit, let’s have a look at her clicks first. Also Read - Nora Fatehi Gives a Glimpse of Her New Booty Dance From Rehearsals, Watch Killer Moves

Nora Fatehi was donning a comfy but stylish sleeveless tank top from the brand, Fendi and paired it with distressed blue denim shorts. The ‘Street Dancer 3D’ actor’s voluptuous body and its sexy curves were quite visible in the picture and she was confidently posing in the outfit. Also Read - Watch: Nora Fatehi's Russian Fan Performs Hook-up Steps on 'Saki Saki' Song, Video Goes Viral

Nora paired this hot ensemble with a light pink baseball cap and a pair of white lace-up chunky sneakers. Apart from her stunning casuals and her confidence, what captured our attention was her designer Louis Vuitton OnTheGo tote bag that costs Rs 2,57429. Also Read - Nora Fatehi Looks Like a Disney Princess in This Pink Gown by Marchesa - View Pics

On the professional front, Nora Fatehi recently enjoyed the success of her latest music video Naach Meri Rani with Punjabi singer Guru Randhawa.