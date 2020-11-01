Nora Fatehi is a stunning dancer, model, actor, and singer too. This multitalented B-town diva keeps her fans entertained through her work and glued to her sassy pictures. The Tinsel town actor looks hot and sexy in almost every outfit that she opts for and manages to set the social media on fire. Also Read - Nora Fatehi's Sexy Gown Costs Around Rs 3 Lakh And You Can't Get Your Eyes Off Her in That Marchesa Number

Recently, Nora Fatehi was spotted at the Mumbai airport flaunting a casual yet sexy attire. She was donning a lilac crop top with the caption, "Say Something in Spanish." She paired this eye-grabbing top with a pair of denim. Nora kept her make-up light and her tresses open. Have a look at her airport ensemble for yourself:

Nora Fatehi rocked this casual airport look with confidence. She was donning a white face mask to reduce her risk of contracting COVID-19. She accessorized her western outfit with a blue Gucci sling bag. You will be shocked to know its price. Well, the bag costs Rs 1,56,550. Here is the proof:

On the work front, Nora Fatehi was last seen in a newly released song titled ‘Naach Meri Rani’ with Guru Randhawa.