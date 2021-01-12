Nora Fatehi is a stunner and you must be already knowing that if you are one of her ardent followers. The ‘Saki Saki’ diva leaves no opportunity to leave her fans in awe of her sartorial picks. Nora slays in almost everything she wears and raises the temperature for the good. She recently set social media on fire with her latest airport looks in an elegant all-white ensemble. Also Read - Nora Fatehi Carries Rs 87k Mini Bag, Looks Hot And Sizzling in Sexy Sleeveless Top And Denims, See PICS

Nora was donning a pastel palette ensemble. Her winter-wear look was sassy and steal-worthy. The dancer-turned-actor opted for a white bodysuit with a wide U-neckline. She paired it with high-waisted and straight-fit pants. The blush pink pants featured a cropped hemline. To layer her outfit, Nora donned a trench coat of similar colour. It featured wide notch lapel collars. To complete her perfect winter look, Nora opted for a pair of tinted sunglasses and white coloured Hot Chick pumps from Christian Louboutin worth Rs 51,067 (USD 695). Also Read - Spanish Doctors Nail Hookup Steps of Nora Fatehi's Hit Track 'Saki Saki' | Watch Viral Video

She was also carrying a Saint Laurent Uptown medium tote bag. Can you guess its exact price? If you want this bag in your wardrobe, you will have to spend a total of Rs 1,80,010. Yes, you read that right.

To add some glam to her overall look, Nora Fatehi wore a pair of elegant studs and applied dewy makeup, and beaming highlighter. She also went with kohled eyes and light pink glossy lips. What do you have to say about Nora’s latest look? Let us know in the comment section below.