The sizzling, Nora Fatehi seems unstoppable when it comes to making fashion statements and showing confident dance moves. The stunning diva keeps on giving us major fashion goals through her ensembles. Recently, Nora was spotted by the paparazzi in Bandra. She was looking ultra-chic in a sexy outfit. She was flaunting her curvaceous body in tight jeans and a sleeveless gray coloured top featuring a turtle-neck. Also Read - Spanish Doctors Nail Hookup Steps of Nora Fatehi's Hit Track 'Saki Saki' | Watch Viral Video

Nora paired her perfect go-to outfit with a pair of black belt and stilettos. She was also carrying an elegant mini bag worth Rs. 87,311. It was a YSL sling bag. The tinsel town actor is known for owning bags from some of the luxurious brands. Also Read - Nora Fatehi Shows Off Her Curvacious Body in a Sexy Figure-Hugging Gown

To add some glam to her sexy look, Nora Fatehi kept her look natural with slight makeup, She was wearing dewy foundation, nude pink lipstick, and light kohl.

Nora Fatehi is a successful B-town actor and dancer who mesmerizes everybody with her killer moves every time she dances on screen. She recently gave a hit with singer Guru Randhawa. Nora danced as nobody does in the recently released song, ‘Nach Meri Rani’. She is still making headlines for all the right reasons. Whether it is her Instagram posts or her casual outing, she manages to grab the attention.

What do you think of her latest attire and look? Yay or Nay? Let us know in the comment section below.