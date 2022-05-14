Nora Fatehi Does Colour Blocking Right in Rs 79K Crop Top And Thigh-Slit Skirt For Dance Deewane Juniors

Actor-dancer Nora Fatehi is busy playing judge on the reality TV show Dance Deewane Juniors along with Neetu Kapoor and Marzi Pestonji. Thanks to the show, the actor is giving her fans and followers back-to-back smashing looks. From making a statement in a saree to nailing a co-ord set, Nora Fatehi never disappoints. Recently, for shooting one of the episodes, the actor slipped into a crop top and thigh-high slit skirt set. The co-ord set is from the shelves of David Koma’s clothing label.Also Read - Deepika Padukone Performs Different Yoga Asanas, Flaunts Her Insane Flexibility in New Post

The actor posted a video of herself on Friday and wrote, “Big up yourself.” The actor shared a transition reel with her 39.6 million followers. In the video, Nora can be seen transitioning from a casual black crop top and shorts set into the colour blocked co-ord set. Also Read - Dance Deewane Juniors: Nora Fatehi Looks Ravishing in Green Outfit on The Dance Reality Show!

Check out Nora Fatehi’s video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nora Fatehi (@norafatehi)

Also Read - Mahesh Babu Controversy: Boney Kapoor Reacts to ‘Bollywood Cannot Afford Me’ Statement

The actor’s co-ord featured a crop top with a matching midi skirt which came with zipping through detail on the front, a thigh-high cut-out, high-rise waist, midi hem length and a bodycon silhouette. She accessorized her look with gold hoop earrings and white pointed stilettos.

What’s the price of Nora Fatehi’s crop top and skirt?

Loved what Nora is wearing? You can add it to your wardrobe too. The crop top and skirt are available on David Koma’s official website for buying. The colour-blocked cropped top is worth Rs 39,600 and the colour blocked cutout midi skirt costs Rs 39,600. And the set will cost you Rs 79,200.

The actor rounded off her look by tying her hair in a sleek ponytail, blush pink lipstick, smokey eye shadow, winged eyeliner, mascara on the lashes, glowing skin and blushed cheeks.

Your thoughts on Nora’s look?