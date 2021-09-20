Nora Fatehi Exudes Hotness in Orange Bikini Worth Rs 7,365- You Like?

Planning a beach vacation anytime soon and don’t know how to amp up your closet? Then take a cue from actor Nora Fatehi, who opted for a bikini for Filmfare September 2021 cover. Nora was exuding hotness in an orange bikini from the shelves of Ookioh.Also Read - Priyanka Chopra Jonas Turned NYC Airport into Her Runway in Rs 3 Lakh Dior Leopard Print Hoodie

Nora’s orange bikini top featured contouring underwire and shape-defining seams and she paired it with high-waisted bottoms. She styled it with a black shrug which raised the style quotient even more. She was styled by Maneka Harisinghani. The Dilbar actor took to Instagram and shared a picture of the magazine’s cover page that features her. Along with the picture, she wrote, “Came to slay ..🔥🧡🦁 🧿 “ Also Read - Shilpa Shetty Kundra Gives a Modern Twist to Ethnic Fashion in a Double Pallu Saree Worth Rs 24,500

Check out Nora’s picture here:

Nora accessorised her look with a statement necklace from the brand Lara Morakhia, belt and bangles from Rara Avis, and rings. She opted for subtle smokey eye makeup, her signature nude pink lip tint, mascara, pink cheeks and dewy base. Also Read - Slimmer, Fitter And Better: Arjun Kapoor on Battling Obesity, COVID-19 And Fitness

What’s the price of Nora’s orange bikini?

If you wish to add it to your beach wardrobe, then you are in luck. The Ookioh bikini bottom and the top are worth $50 dollar each, which is approximately Rs 7,365.

On the work front, Nora was last seen in Bhuj: The Pride of India alongside Ajay Devgn, Sonakshi Sinha, Sanjay Dutt.

What are your thoughts on her bikini pictures?