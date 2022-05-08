Nora Fatehi Wears Expensive Gown: Actor Nora Fatehi has always managed to raise the temperature with her bold fashion choices. The dancer-turned-actress has wowed audiences with her dancing skills and, more lately, with her glamorous fashion sense. From everyday outings to red carpet appearances, Nora appears like a Goddess in whatever outfit she wears. The diva never fails to mesmerize us with her beauty and glamour.Also Read - Nora Fatehi – Ranveer Singh’s Sexy Moves And Killer Twerks on ‘Garmi’ Go Viral, Video Crosses 10 Million Views – Watch

Nora Fatehi isn’t afraid to experiment with different hot and sexy looks when it comes to fashion. Her closet is loaded with eye-catching pieces that demand attention with her jaw-dropping looks. Nora’s collection includes anything from elaborately decorated kaftan robes to summer-ready traditional pieces. Even her most recent look on a reality TV show in a glittering nude gown received a lot of praises online and will make you swoon over hot curvaceous body. Also Read - Karan Johar To Return With Koffee With Karan 7 On OTT Platform, Throwback To All Top Controversies That Created A Fuss In Bollywood

Nora Fatehi sets the internet on fire by sharing photos from her most recent photoshoot, which featured her in a beautifully embroidered shimmery gown. The actor donned the outfit in an episode of Dance Deewane Juniors, in which she danced alongside Ranveer Singh. “Upgrade you,” she captioned photographs of herself wearing the outfit. But, do you know the actual cost of the gown? Read on. Also Read - Video: Newlyweds Ranbir Kapoor And Alia Bhatt Spotted At Same Set But Not Together, Fans Wonder What's Cooking

A look at Nora Fatehi in stunning white embellished gown:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nora Fatehi (@norafatehi)

The outfit worn by Nora Fatehi was designed by very famous designer Yousef Al Jasmi. Furthermore, the gown’s figure-sculpting design, which highlighted Nora’s frame, provided a seductive element to the ensemble. This style is now available on Yousef Al Jasmi’s website if you want to incorporate it into your wardrobe. It is valued at Rs 2,69,343. (USD $3,500).

Talking about the outfit, it has white dazzling embellishments with a nude backdrop giving a sensual see-through appearance. The gown has a sequin belt, a high neckline, long sleeves, and glittering beaded decorations adorning the entire garment in various geometric patterns. Nora chose modest accessories to adorn her white gown, leaving her outfit to take centre stage. She wore diamond ear earrings, silver pointed high heels, and adorned jewellery.

Nora glammed her look with shimmering silver eye shadow, a strong red lip-shade, blushed cheeks and beaming highlighter that gave her a heavenly vibe. To complete her look, the actor went with side parted open hair that complemented her outfit perfectly.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nora Fatehi (@norafatehi)

Currently, Nora Fatehi is seen as a judge on the dance reality show Dance Deewane Juniors, alongside Neetu Kapoor and Marzi Pestonji.