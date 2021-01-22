Nora Fatehi has created a storm on social media with her vintage-looking picture from the latest photoshoot. Nora is looking breathtaking in a designer outfit by Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla. Nora’s drool-worthy picture is reminding netizens of veteran actor Madhubala. This eye-grabbing beauty is slaying in a black and white portrait picture. She is ruling the internet today because of her sartorial pick that’s creating a buzz. Have a look at what Nora is wearing. Also Read - Nora Fatehi Looks Like a Million Bucks in Multi-Coloured Co-Ord Set, See VIRAL Photos

Nora Fatehi is looking ethereal in a pearl and crystal-adorned blouse from the designer label. This masterpiece has an overlapping neckline connected with a collar that’s full of stunning crystal work. The blouse has intricate pearl detailing too. When paired with a sheer dupatta with a needlework lace border, the blouse is looking exquisite.

To add some glam to her killer look, Nora has applied dewy makeup, beaming highlighter, bold lip shade, and sleek eyeliner. She also went with mascara-clad lashes and kept her voluminous curls middle-parted. Nora was channeling the 70s B-town vibe through her impeccable outfit and on-point makeup.

The Tinseltown diva shared the aforementioned picture with the caption, “Ancient indian texts say the pearl was born when the Earth’s Waters and Heaven’s powers, mingled with a bolt of lightning. The Divine lustre and ethereal simplicity of pearls and crystals combine in this embroidered collared blouse to create a sensual masterpiece of bejewelled beauty.”

We are in awe of Nora Fathi’s modern Madhubala look. What do you feel about it? Yay or Nay? Let us know in the comment section below.