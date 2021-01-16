Actor Nora Fatehi never fails to impress when it comes to her sartorial choices. The actor-dancer who is in Dubai is treating her fans with a string of glamorous pictures. Nora proves that she is a queen of elegance and grace by donning a blush pink kaftan in her latest photoshoot. Her swoon-worthy pictures are unmissable. Also Read - Nora Fatehi Oozes Arabian Vibe in Royal Looking Kaftan Dress And Rs 87k Pumps, See Pics

Ever since Nora has reached Dubai, she has posted multiple pictures wearing Kaftan. It seems she is inspired by her contemporaries, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Soha Ali Khan, and others. Nora posted a slew of pictures for her Instagram fam, the actor looks mesmerizing in that kaftan which had intricate gold details and featured a front slit. She teamed it with the floor-sweeping dreamy train which had gold leaf embroidered on it. Also Read - Hina Khan Shares Heart-warming Video Depicting Her 12 Years of Glorious Journey, Says 'Fans Make It Worthwhile'

Check out her post: Also Read - Sonakshi Sinha Paints The Town Yellow in an Embroidered Cape Set from the Shelves of Arpita Mehta Worth Rs 39K

For the style, Nora kept it minimal and opted for statement earrings, and embellished gold pumps. She left her gorgeous tresses open in soft curls. For the makeup, Nora opted for pink lip shade, rosy cheeks, highlighter, and kohl-rimmed eyes.

For another shoot, Nora opted for floor-sweeping beige-coloured kaftan that also featured a front slit. The outfit had tiny beaded details. She teamed it with the cream-coloured jacket which dreamy train.

The 28-year-old actor opted for stylish Louboutin shoes and subtle makeup.

What are your thoughts on Nora’s Kaftan style? Yay or Nay?