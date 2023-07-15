Home

Nora Fatehi is a Total Smokeshow in Black Latex Catsuit And Monsoon-Ready Hair – See Hot Pics

Nora Fatehi took her fashion to the next level in a sexy black-coloured latest bodysuit with perfect silver accessories - See the latest photos!

Nora Fatehi is one sensational queen of Bollywood and there is no two way about it. The dancing queen has just dropped a set of sexy photos in a black bodysuit. She selected a stunning catsuit from the Deadlotus Couture. Nora Fatehi’s fans cannot stop gushing about the latest photos. Sharing the photos on her Instagram handle, the ‘Dilbar’ girl captioned them, “I see you watchin’ (fiendin’) I know you want it (schemin’)💣(sic).”

Nora Fatehi’s full sleeves latex fabric catsuit is super sexy and stylish. The black-coloured suit has a fitted breast, a front zipper, and a silhouette that emphasizes her curves. She added a chic jacket from the Any Old Iron to go with the catsuit. Her overall appearance gave a sexy retro girl vibe thanks to the leather jacket’s silver trim on the sleeves and attached fringes.

NORA FATEHI OOZES OOMPH IN THE LATEST PHOTOS

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nora Fatehi (@norafatehi)

Nora Fatehi accessorized her appearance with layered silver chain necklaces, big silver rings, and black pointed boots. Her fashion stylist Maneka Harisinghani helped her achieve this sexy-chic look. Makeup artist Reshmaa Merchant worked her magic with a dewy makeup base. Her makeup artist chose nude eyeshadow, nude lipstick, mascara-coated lashes, winged eyeliner, and contoured cheekbones for Nora Fatehi. Bollywood’s favourite dance girl added to the overall glam of her appearance by letting her luscious locks fall in a side partition with the help of hairstylist Madhav.

Nora Fateh’s fans swamped the comment section with fire and heart-eye emojis. They heaped praises on her ability to pull off everything with such ease. One of the users wrote, “Ur so beauty Queen ❤️🥰 Nora fateehi mam ❤️(sic).” Another user wrote, “😍 most 🔥 wonderful 😍 personality 😍🔥 (sic).”

What are your thoughts on Nora Fatehi’s hot look?

