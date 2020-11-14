Actor Nora Fatehi in a new post on Instagram treated her fans with pictures from her Diwali photoshoot. Nora’s glamorous and traditional avatar has our hearts. Fans and followers of Nora can’t keep gushing. Nora wore designer Tarun Tahilini’s Tulle lehenga. The lehenga featured Resham and zari embroidery, her blouse had sheer net sleeves and teamed it up with a dupatta which had a sleek gold zari border. Also Read - Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal to Perform ‘Diwali Pujan’ at Akshardham Temple

Nora looks ethereal. For her jewellery, she wore a statement emerald neckpiece, earrings and teamed it up with two kadas. She looked like a true Indian beauty with plaided hair with flower jewellery. She kept the makeup subtle and on point. Kohl, nude lipstick, and a bindi rounded her look. Also Read - Deepika Padukone Stuns In An Ivory Kurta Sharara Set By Ritika Mirchandani Worth Rs 89K

Surrounded by diyas and candles, Nora looks captivating and regal.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nora Fatehi (@norafatehi)

Now, while that Resham and zari embroidery lehenga set looks all striking and Nora makes it work wonderfully, the price of that lehenga will make your jaw drop! The gown is available for buying online and it costs a whopping Rs 1,99,900. Yes, you read that right! It is available on Tarun Tahiliani’s website. This stunning traditional outfit can add glitters to your wardrobe!

With her stunning dance moves and impressive fashion game, Nora seems to be ruling the hearts of her fans. She is currently basking in the success of Naach Meri Rani that has already crawled up on the music charts.

What do you think of Nora’s glamorous yet traditional avatar? Yay Or Nay?