Actor Nora Fatehi made a stylish appearance at Mumbai airport on December 3. She kept her airport look casual yet stylish as she was spotted wearing a pink sweatshirt, shorts, a handbag, and shades. Her pink sweatshirt featured a printed teddy bear. She rounded off her look with black leather boots.

The actor over the past few months has become a favourite amongst the paps and social media. For her appearance, Nora left her hair open and she opted for minimal make-up and a black face mask. She accessorised her look with diamond studs.

Nora has an envious collection of luxury bags in her wardrobe. She is often spotted flaunting those for her outings. Her expensive arm candies have grabbed our attention many times. This time, she opted for a white Louis Vuitton handbag which is worth USD 3,350 which is approximately Rs 2,46,973. Yup, you read that right! The OnTheGo GM tote from the shelves of Louis Vuitton is one of Nora's favourite bags and she is often spotted carrying it during her outings.

Nora Fatehi has a huge fan following on social media and she loves interacting with her fans. The Canadian dancer and actor have appeared in movies in different languages including Hindi, Telugu, and Malayalam films.

On the work front, Nora is busy shooting for her upcoming film Bhuj: The Pride of India. She was last seen in Guru Randhawa’s music video Naach Meri Raani which was a huge hit.

