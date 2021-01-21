Actor Nora Fatehi has an expensive taste when it comes to sartorial choices. She is often seen wearing stunning outfits and accessories and we do not miss a chance to take notes. The dancer-turned-actor, who is in Dubai, is winning the internet yet again with her multi-coloured co-ord shirt and skirt. She looks breathtaking, like always. Also Read - Sohum Shah Gains 12 Kgs to Play The Role of Lalu Prasad Yadav in Web-Series - All About His Transformation

Nora opted for a colourful outfit for a day event, her co-ord featured printed shirt and she teamed it with matching pleated skirt. She opted for nude Louboutin pumps and left her hair open in her signature side parting. For the glam, Nora opted for a dewy makeup with a dash of nude lipstick.

Check out her latest pictures:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nora Fatehi (@norafatehi)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nora Fatehi (@norafatehi)



Nora Fatehi is having a gala time in Dubai; she has uploaded multiple set of pictures giving a sneak peek of her daily routine. From donning kaftans to strutting in printed midi dresses, Nora is a head-turner in every sense.

The actor looks mesmerizing in that kaftan which had intricate gold details and featured a front slit. She teamed it with the floor-sweeping dreamy train which had gold leaf embroidered on it.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nora Fatehi (@norafatehi)



In another post, Nora opted for a printed midi dress that had button-up details and a lapelled collar. We can’t help but swoon over her choice of outfit. Nora’s flowy dress had cuffed sleeves and cinched-in the waistline. She captioned the post, “On my Grind… nothing gna stop the hustle.. period” (sic)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nora Fatehi (@norafatehi)

Nora is quite a fashionista, she has an impeccable sense of style that not most people have.

On the work front, Nora will be next seen in Abhishek Dudhaiya’s Bhuj: The Pride Of India.