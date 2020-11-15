Nora Fatehi is one such name who managed to create a space for herself in Bollywood with her hard work. The dancer and actor has left everyone in awe every time she has appeared on the screen. Nora has an impeccable fashion sense and she keeps on taking social media by storm with her radiant pictures. Also Read - Nora Fatehi Is Magnificient In Tarun Tahiliani’s Lehenga Which Costs Rs 1,99,900 And You Can't Take Your Eyes Off Her

Nora Fatehi recently shared a few pictures from her Diwali photoshoot and took our breath away. The B-town diva was looking magnificent in a Mughal queen avatar. For the photo shoot, she wore a gold and maroon velvet lehenga choli by designer Ashish Batra. The elegant outfit featured intricate golden embroidery. She accessorized her attire with a beautiful choker and a statement gold neckpiece. She also went with a pair of traditional earrings, kadas, and rings. To complete her stunning look, Nora applied a bindi and left her wavy tresses open. Have a look at her mesmerizing pictures for yourself below. Also Read - Nora Fatehi Rocks Boss Lady Look in All-White Ensemble, Carries Rs 3 Lakh Bag to Enhance Her Rich Appearance, See PICS Here

