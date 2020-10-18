Actor-model Nora Fatehi looks scintillating in a black leather jumpsuit on the new poster of Naach Meri Rani with Punjabi singer Guru Randhawa. In the poster, the black leather jumpsuit perfectly accentuated Nora’s body. “I wanna dance and love and dance again,” Nora wrote alongside the image she posted on Instagram. Also Read - Navratri 2020 Fasting Tips: How to Reduce Your Hunger Pangs While Fasting for Goddess Durga

She completed her look with bright red hair, minimal make-up, and ankle-length peep-toe heels. The chunky bracelets and big hoops made the look more jazzed up.

This is not the first time Nora surprised her fans with her gorgeous pictures. She posted a slew of pictures in a sparkly outfit and icy purple hair. She looked like someone who belonged to the futuristic world as she wears a silver high-low skirt with a sparkly full-sleeved crop top.

Nach Meri Rani, as revealed by both Nora and Guru, is releasing on October 20. A small clip of Nora and Guru shaking a leg together on the tunes of the song was shared recently. The duo also appeared on the sets of The Kapil Sharma Show to promote the song. The episode featuring the two will be aired after the release of the song.

Nora’s fans are going gaga all-over social media with her latest sartorial choices. She has successfully carved a niche for herself and there’s no stopping her. She has not only won hearts for her acting or dancing skills, but for her amazing style statement as well.

The hook line and rehearsal video got leaked recently. Nora Fatehi mentioned that the BTS video got leaked hence she is herself sharing the video for her fans to see. “OMG!!!🤯 Someone leaked #NachMeriRani hookline along with the rehearsal video!! Oh Well…Now that it’s out, why not make it a HIT before the official release…lets do this! Show me ur moves and your love by making an IG reel or video on #NachMeriRani and share it with us NOW 🔥 🔥”, Nora wrote while sharing the song.

