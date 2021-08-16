Actor-dancer Nora Fatehi has a distinct and expensive taste when it comes to fashion. She loves experimenting with her look and we are not complaining. From slipping into a shimmery bodycon gown to a sequin saree, Nora knows how to do fashion right. For her recent photoshoot, Nora opted to wear an ivory colour anarkali suit from the shelves of Tarun Tahiliani.Also Read - Independence Day 2021: Tips And Ways to Glam Up Your Outfit

The gorgeous georgette Anarkali suit featured a round neck, chikankari embroidered all over. Nora paired her anarkali with a churidar, sheer silk chikankari duppatta. She accessorised her look with a delicate neckpiece that had emeralds and diamonds. For the glam, she decided to let the suit do the talking and went the minimalistic route. Dewy base, smokey-eye shadow, and nude lipstick completed her look.

Check out Nora’s pictures here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nora Fatehi (@norafatehi)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nora Fatehi (@norafatehi)

What’s the price of Nora’s ivory anarkali suit?

Nora looks resplendent in chikankari anarkali suit set. The suit is from the ace designer Tarun Tahiliani and is priced at Rs 3,69,900. You can buy it on the designer’s official website.

As for the work front, Nora’s war movie Bhuj: The Pride of India released on August 13. In this movie, you can also spot Ajay Devgn, Sanjay Dutt, Sonakshi Sinha, and Sharad Kelkar. Watch the movie on Disney+ Hotstar on August 13.