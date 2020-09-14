Actor-model Nora Fatehi looks like a dream in a stunning sparkly dress with a thigh slit as she celebrates reaching 16 million milestones on Instagram. Also Read - Suicide Risk in Bipolar Patients May Be Reduced By Electroconvulsive Therapy

Designer Yousef Al Jasmi's shimmery red gown perfectly accentuated her body and she is seen jamming on singer Cardy B's 'I like it' number. She kept make up minimal with light pink lipstick and straight, sleek and open hair with a middle parting. The actor has recently replaced actor model Malaika Arora as a judge on India's Best Dancer. Malaika had recently announced she had tested positive for coronavirus. Nora donned this outfit for her television appearance.

Nora has successfully carved a niche for herself and there’s no stopping her. She has not only won hearts for her acting or dancing skills, but for her amazing style statement as well. From pulling off a saree to rocking a beautiful dress or acing a casual look, Nora never goes wrong when it comes to her fashion choices.

She can pull off any outfit with ease and perfection. In her previous Instagram posts too, Nora can be seen rocking many beautiful outfits. She wore a golden shimmery outfit for another TV appearance on India’s Best Dancer.

Nora looked ethereal wearing a gorgeous peach saree for one of her photoshoots. Check it out!

View this post on Instagram Had to cut the grass, there were snakes in the camp… A post shared by Nora Fatehi (@norafatehi) on Feb 9, 2020 at 2:18am PST

She picked a white easy-breezy maxi dress for her outfit, and she looks so effortless.

View this post on Instagram Best, way to blessed ♠️ A post shared by Nora Fatehi (@norafatehi) on Nov 7, 2019 at 6:27am PST

Nora giving us serious ‘Kylie Jenner’ in this outfit.

Take inspiration from Nora on how to ace the pantsuit trend. If only looks could kill!

View this post on Instagram @cultgaia @ayanasilverjewellery @manekaharisinghani @macepedrozo @swapnil_kore_photography A post shared by Nora Fatehi (@norafatehi) on Jan 12, 2020 at 9:00am PST

Nora rocking another classy pantsuit look in designer Raghvendra Rathor’s outfit.

The actor for her movie promotion sported a stylish top in black and orange bralette with matching bottoms. She completed her look with a high pony and a pair of sunglasses.

What do you think about her latest outfit is it Yay or Nay?

Nora was last seen in the film Street Dancer 3D alongside Shraddha Kapoor, Varun Dhawan. She played a key role in the dance movie.