Nora Fatehi Means Serious Business in a Black Peplum And Pants Worth Rs 92K

The multi-talented Nora Fatehi has carved a niche for herself in Bollywood and the fashion industry. Trust Nora to serve major fashion goals, one post at a time. For her recent photoshoot, Nora gave her recent ethnic style a pass and decided to boss it up in a black peplum top and pants from the shelves of international fashion label John Paul Ataker.

Sharing the pictures on Instagram, Nora Fatehi captioned it, "Switchin' the positions for you… ."(sic) Nora's black tube top came with button-up detailing. She matched with cigarette pants and animal print stilettos. She styled her look with a golden necklace and statement rings. Nora was styled by Maneka Harisinghani. She kept her makeup minimal with a dewy base, brown eyeshadow, eyebrows on fleek, eyeliner, and nude lip shade and waved her hair in her signature style.

Check out Nora Fatehi’s Pictures here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nora Fatehi (@norafatehi)



What’s the price of Nora Fatehi’s outfit?

Nora opted for Button-up detailed Mikado Top and Pants from John Paul Ataker’s label. The top is worth $995 which is approximately Rs 72,712 and the pants are worth $265 which is approximately Rs 19,365. The total costing of the outfit is around Rs 92,072. If you wish to add it to your wardrobe, the separates are available on John Paul Ataker’s official website for buying.

On the work front, Nora was recently seen in the movie which was a periodic drama Bhuj: The Pride of India. The film also featured Ajay Devgn, Sonakshi Sinha, Sanjay Dutt, Sharad Kellar and Ammy Virk.

What are your thoughts on Nora’s look?