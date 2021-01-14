Nora Fatehi’s fashion statements are worth talking about. She has an impeccable sense of style that not most people have. She has an X-factor that makes her look hot and ethereal in almost everything she wears. The ‘Saki Saki’ girl’s latest avatar in an exquisite ivory kaftan is raising the temperature for good. She has stolen all the limelight and is oozing Arabian vibe in the stunning outfit. Have a look at her for yourself below: Also Read - Nora Fatehi Carries Rs 1.8 Lakh Bag, Looks Graceful in a Trench Coat, See Her Steal-Worthy Pics Here



Nora is dazzling in the heavy floor-sweeping kaftan cape dress. It is from the label Imane Haute Couture. The attire features heavy gold and pink embellishments all over the dress. Nora is looking like an Arabian queen in this full-sleeve kaftan cinched with an embellished belt. It is making her look tall and impressive. She opted for an ivory-coloured long tail dress with knee-high split to layer the kaftan. Nora completed her look with a gold chain necklace, a pair of shiny earrings, and metallic court heels from Christian Louboutin. These Galativi Strass heels are worth Rs 87447. Here is the proof.

For the glam, Nora applied dewy makeup. She was wearing a beaming highlighter, light pink lipstick, and shimmery eye shadow. She also went with blushed cheeks, mascara-clad eyelashes, and her soft curls side parted.

What do you think about Nora Fatehi’s Arabian look? Yay or Nay? Let us know in the comment section below.