Last night at IIFA, International Indian Film Academy Awards 2022, was a whole show as the biggest stars of Bollywood, including Salman Khan, Ananya Panday, Sara Ali Khan Shahid Kapoor, and others, walked the green carpet. Among them, the Bollywood diva Nora Fatehi also attended the star-studded event and walked the green carpet in dazzling look. For the night , the Kusu Kusu Girl wore a glittering blue gown and stole the show with her stunning attire.

Nora Fatehi went with a cerulean blue gown for the evening. The gown featured a plunging sweetheart neckline, tiny straps, risqué thigh-high slit in the front and floor-sweeping hemline. Nora paired the stunning gown with simple accessories that matched the silver diamantes. She accessorized it with a beautiful choker necklace, complementing bracelet, gilded ear studs and statement rings. The diva’s glam options were reddish lip color, bold black winged eyeliner, dazzling silver eye shadow, sharp contour and sparkling highlighter. Nora’s IIFA Awards outfit was completed by side-parted open hairdo with delicately curled ends. Also Read - IIFA 2022: Ananya Pandey Hails as a Modern Day Princess in Exquisite 3D Pastel Blue Gown- See Mesmerizing Pics

A look at Nora Fatehi’s Dazzling Ensemble at IIFA 2022 :

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nᴏʀᴀ Fᴀᴛᴇʜɪ Fᴀɴ Eɴɢʟᴀɴᴅ (@norafatehifan.england)



Nora’s photos and videos were shared by a number of fan pages on social media. As soon as the Dilbar girl arrived at the event, fires and emoji started flooding on her pictures . Scroll down to see the videos of Nora Fatehi posted by her fan pages.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nᴏʀᴀ Fᴀᴛᴇʜɪ Fᴀɴ Eɴɢʟᴀɴᴅ (@norafatehifan.england)

Nora Fatehi was also spotted with her cutest little fan last night. Check out this video

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nᴏʀᴀ Fᴀᴛᴇʜɪ Fᴀɴ Eɴɢʟᴀɴᴅ (@norafatehifan.england)

Meanwhile, the IIFA Awards 2022 will take place from June 2 to 4 at Yas Island in Abu Dhabi. Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai, Kartik Aaryan, Ananya Pandey Sara Ali Khan, Honey Singh, Jacqueline Fernandez, Divya Khosla Kumar are among the celebs who have come in the country to attend the event.

What do you think of Nora Fatehi’s outfit? Tell us in the Comments below.