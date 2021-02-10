Actor-dancer Nora Fatehi has an impeccable sense of style and fashion. Her Instagram handle is proof of that. Be it a shimmer saree, her traditional attire, or anything sexy, Nora carries everything so well. The Dilbar fame recently set the internet on fire wearing a ravishing leopard print dress. The actor looks wild and fabulous. Also Read - Malaika Arora's Yoga Postures Will Brush Aside Your Mid-Week Blues| PICS

Nora's obsession with prints is going way out of the box. Her Instagram is all blessed with different prints and patterns and yet again she posted this gorgeous picture wearing Roberto Cavalli's leopard print maxi dress. Looks like she is giving life to that maxi dress. Nora again proves that she can style any look to her advantage. Paired with huge golden hoops and a Roberto Cavalli belt, fans can't take their eyes off her. Styled by Maneka Harisinghani. She is carrying that dress with nude light makeup on and curls on her hair. She captioned the picture with two yellow hearts as the colour of the dress.

Check out her picture here:

Nora bringing back the leopard prints back in style. No doubt that she is gonna make this new trend go viral on social media. Fans commented with hearts and called her ‘gorgeous’ in the comment section.

Ditch your regular and boring prints and try this style of hers.

What do you think of Nora’s outfit? Yay or Nay?