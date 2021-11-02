Nora Fatehi never fails to leave a stone unturned when it comes to making fashion choices. From cheek to glamourous, Nora knows how to make several heads turn. Her eloquent fashion choice is now a sight for sore eyes. For the recent photoshoot, she wore a bling silver gown with cut-outs and we cannot take our eyes off her!Also Read - Mouni Roy Oozes Oomph in a Co-Ord Set Worth Rs 20K - A Hit or a Miss?

Taking it to Instagram, Nora uploaded a couple of pictures from her recent photoshoot. Her caption read “Toxic…” She has set the internet on fire with her recent photoshoot. Also Read - Satyameva Jayate 2 Trailer: With 3 John Abrahams, High Action and Dumdaar Dialogues, It Is Already a Blockbuster

Check out the Instagram Post:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nora Fatehi (@norafatehi)

The Dilbar girl wore this dress from the shelves of Toni Maticevsk’s latest Autumn/Winter 2021 collection called the reconvene gown. Acing the art of minimalism, she made sure not to add anything excess.

Her gown is in metallic tiled jersey fabric that highlighted her curves. According to the ensemble’s description, the reconvene gown exudes seductive strength, the metallic tiled jersey compliments the feminine lines.

Featuring a high neckline, a snug gathered cut-away silhouette, and long sleeves with subtle cuts out through the shoulder, ruching throughout to accentuate the enveloped form. Drawn in meeting through the front to accentuate the waist the fabric then cascades down into pooling into the floor.

Wondering about the price of the ensemble? We have you covered. This dress costs Rs 1,22,931 and is available on the official website. Check it out here:

She is embracing the art of minimalism. She completed her looks with diamond drop earrings and a ring. She kept her hair open, smoky eye shadow, mascara smeared eyelashes, glowing skin and blush pink lip shade. Maneka Harisinghani, celebrity stylist styled Nora’s outfit.

On the work front, Nora was seen in Bhuj: The Pride of India starring Ajay Devgn, Sonakshi Sinha and Sanjay Dutt.

What do you think of Nora’s outfit?