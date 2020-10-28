Nora Fatehi is a stunner and she keeps wooing us with her fashion choices. Nora rocks every ensemble that she decides to don. From elegant sarees to casual palazzo pants and floral dresses, Nora Fatehi looks killer in every outfit. Her airport looks are also something we have our eye on. They are making headlines for all the right reasons. Also Read - Nora Fatehi Wears a Floral Gown with Plunging Neckline as She Promotes Naach Meri Rani on Bigg Boss 14

The B-town diva was recently spotted at the Mumbai airport in a stunning airport look and extravagant accessories. She was sporting a comfortable light blue coloured satin shirt with quirky prints. She teamed it up with a pair of matching boyfriend jeans. She secured her comfy outfit with a black leather belt. To add some glam to her stylish look, Nora wore a pair of gold hoop earrings. What actually caught our attention was her Gucci Sylvie bag and Gucci white leather slippers.

You will be shocked to know the price of Nora Fatehi's accessories. The classy bag that she was carrying is itself costs Rs 1,77,132 and her designer Princetown leather slippers are worth Rs 58, 307. You don't believe us? Have a look at their prices for yourself below.