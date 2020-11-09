Nora Fatehi is currently enjoying her yet another music video hit and is travelling a lot. The dancer has already impressed the fashion police with her smart and chic airports look and now grabbing eyeballs owing to her daily sartorial choices. Also Read - Nora Fatehi Spotted in a Simple Dress Worth Rs 2,000 - Now That's Something Affordable!

Nora Fatehi was recently papped outside the office of T-Series. The diva was looking like a vision in an all-white ensemble. Nora has sported a monotone outfit. She was wearing a white top featuring a plunging neckline and asymmetrical hemline. It also featured a tie-up detail on the torso. She paired it with straight fit pants. The diva looked absolutely like a boss in the formal attire. Have a look at her pictures for yourself below.

Nora Fatehi accessorised her chic look by opting for a pair of studs and a ring. For some glam, she went with her signature minimal make-up. Nora applied a dewy base and beaming highlighter. Se went with light kohl eyes, mascara, and coral pink lipstick. Though her outfit was enough to delight her fans, what made our heads turn was her black coloured Louis Vuitton bag worth Rs 3,18,118 and black Suola So Kate Christian Louboutin pumps worth Rs 1,91,981. Yes, they are that costly. Here is the proof.

We are definitely smitten by Nora Fatehi’s elegant boss lady look. What do you think about it?