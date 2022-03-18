Nora Fatehi known for her stunning dance moves and exquisite fashion choices. She was seen recently stepping out of her vanity van and walking to the shoot location in Mumbai’s Film City. For the occasion, she wore a lightly embellished yellow saree and looked magnificent. She served a major fashion moment and fans are left meserised.Also Read - Alia Bhatt Aces The Game of Floral in Red Printed Mini Dress Worth Rs 3 Lakh

On Wednesday, Nora uploaded a picture on Instagram. The caption had flower and yellow heart emoticons. In the video, she was seen getting ready in her vanity van in a gorgeous six yard and flaunting her sartorial side. She wore a shimmering bralette and serves the perfect look for this wedding season. Also Read - Ananya Panday Wears a Completely See-Through Dress at Karan Johar's Party, Trolls Say 'Inspired by Urfi Javed' - Watch Video

Check Out The Instagram Post

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nora Fatehi (@norafatehi)

Nora was wearing a chiffon saree for the shoot. The saree was adorned with billowy silhouette and she draped it in the usual, traditional style. The saree featured embellished patti added on the floor-grazing pallu, hem and beaded tassel embroidery on the pallu borders. With the saree, Nora chose a yellow shimmery blouse with broad straps, plunging sweetheart neckline, reflective sequins all over. She left her tresses open in a side parting and curls.

For accessories, she kept it simple and ditched them. She let the sparkle of the saree alone shine. For makeup, she chose minimal and simple – blush pink lip shade, subtle smoky eye shadow, mascara lashes and blush.