Nora Fatehi stuns in whatever ensemble she picks up. The ‘Street Dancer 3D’ actor has a perfect sense of fashion and she styles herself in a way that rarely disappoints the fashion police. Nora recently posted a couple of pictures of herself in a sexy gown on Instagram that’s creating a buzz on social media. Also Read - Nora Fatehi Did It! Actor Nails Megan Thee Stallion's ‘Body Challenge’ Aka 'Body-Ody Challenge' - Watch

Nora Fatehi has left the temperature soaring in this stunning attire and her fans just can’t stop talking about her. She has once again left us swooning with her ravishing pictures in a figure-hugging outfit. Also Read - Nora Fatehi Caries Rs 2.5 Lakh Bag, Looks Hot And Sizzling in Dapper Ensemble

The diva’s first post of the new year has grabbed eyeballs for all the right reasons. She is wearing a sheer floor-length gown in the pictures. Nora is looking like a vision in this peach toned western attire. Her curvacious body is visible in the gown and her sensuous pose has just left everyone drooling over her pictures. To enhance her hot look, Nora left her soft curls open. She captioned her pics, “New year… New me…Period (sic)!” Have a look at the post for yourself below. Also Read - Nora Fatehi Gives a Glimpse of Her New Booty Dance From Rehearsals, Watch Killer Moves

What do you feel about Nora Fatehi’s new look of 2021? Yay or Nay?

On the work front, Nora Fatehi’s latest music video, ‘Naach Meri Rani’ with Punjabi singer Guru Randhawa received a lot of appreciation from everyone. On YouTube, the song garnered more than 260 million views. She absolutely slayed with her dance moves in the music video. She recently shared a dance video on Instagram with her friend and choreographer Rajit Dev. Both can be seen dancing terrifically to Meghan The Stallion’s song Body Ody.