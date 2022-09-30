Nora Fatehi hot and sexy pics: Nora Fatehi spread sultriness around as she walked the red carpet of the GQ Style Awards 2022 on Thursday evening. The actor stole the show in her neon gown that had sexy cut-outs and a slinky fabric that sit right on her curves. She made every inch of that hot look work for her, but then you would never remember any appearance when she didn’t look sexy!Also Read - Thank God Manike Song: Nora Fatehi-Sidharth Malhotra's Electrifying Chemistry Creates Fireworks, Fans Say 'Can't Take my Eyes Off' - Watch Viral Video

Nora stayed true to her glamorous style and wore a silk yellow dress that featured a waist cut-out and a long peep-hold neckline. The dress also had a thigh-high cut-out and full sleeves detailing. Nora looked fantastic in her yellow dress and worked every bit of that super hot appearance.

CHECK NORA FATEHI’S SULTRY PHOTOS IN A HOT YELLOW DRESS:

Nora kept her styling simple and let that gown take away all the attention. She kept her accessories subtle and applied a rust-coloured lipstick that she matched with her eye makeup. The fabulous dancer rocked her signature pose on the red carpet as she posed for the paparazzi.

Nora is also seen judging Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa these days. She has joined the likes of Madhuri Dixit and Karan Johar on the dance reality show. How do you like this yellow appearance here?