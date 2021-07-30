Mumbai: Bollywood actor Nora Fatehi never fails to treat her fans with her stunning looks. She often shares her gorgeous pictures on social media, stepping up her style game. Whether it a traditional attire or a western outfit, Nora has proved that she can slay anything with her style and hot looks.Also Read - Zaalima Coca Cola Twitter Review: Nora Fatehi's Song Receives Mixed Reactions, Netizens Begin Hilarious Meme Fest

Recently, Nora Fatehi took to social media celebrating 30 million followers on Instagram. She posted pictures of herself and wrote "30 MILLION 🔥 🔥 we on fiyaaa 🔥 🔥 Locomotion, we causin a Locomotion ❤️❤️love u guys lets gooooo," along with red heart emojis.

In the pictures, Nora Fatehi can be seen posing on a beach as she wears an animal-print halter neck bralette-style top and skirt. Nora's bodycon Bralette is worth Rs 1,890, and the skirt is available for Rs 3,999. This means that this set is available for less then Rs 6,000.

Nora Fatehi accessorised her outfit with a pair of gold hoop earrings. Other than this, she opted for nude shade of her lipstick and blushed cheeks. Her mascara-laden lashes are also adding hotness to her look as she leaves her locks open.

On the work front, Nora will be next seen in Bhuj: The Pride of India. The trailer of the movie was released earlier this month. The film also stars Ajay Devgn, Sanjay Dutt, Sonakshi Sinha and Sharad Kelkar and is set to release on Disney+ Hotstar on August 13.

