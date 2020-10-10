Nora Fatehi is a stunner and she knows it. The B-town hottie doesn’t see any stop when it comes to slaying in sexy outfits. The versatile dancer has once again created a storm on social media with her post in which she is looking like a vision in white. She is wearing a super stylish Hervey Leger dress with fringes all around. Sharing it, the diva captioned the picture, “Wild thoughts 🔥.” Well, anyone can have “wild thoughts” after looking at this breathtaking picture of Nora Fatehi. You don’t believe us? Have a look at it below: Also Read - Nora Fatehi’s Another Dance Video on a Beach in a Blue Dress Steals The Show- WATCH

Nobody else than Nora Fatehi can make a white ensemble, the hottest trend of the year. She can be seen flaunting her super svelte body in this body-hugging outfit. She paired her attire with a pair of silver sparkle pumps that giving a fairytale touch to the dress. Nora kept her wavy hair open and can be seen playing with her tresses while giving a sultry look for the camera.

On the professional front, Nora Fatehi was last seen in Street Dancer 3D, which was directed by Remo Dsouza and released on January 24, 2020. It did well at the box office.