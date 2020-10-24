Actor Nora Fatehi is on a promotional spree for her recently released song Nach Meri Rani. For her recent outing, Nora opted for a yellow floral ensemble with a plunging neckline and thigh-high slit. She wore simple makeup with just kohl and nude lips, she completed her attire with stilettos. Also Read - Bigg Boss 14 Wild Card Entries: Kavita Kaushik, Naina Singh Enter The House To Bring New Twist

In a new video, Nora can be seen walking out of her vanity van for the promotion of her song in the Bigg Boss 14 house.

Check out the Video:

The actor has been giving us back to back fashion statement, thanks to her song release with singer Guru Randhawa. Nora is basking in the success of her song. Her fashion game has set some hearts racing these days. For her latest photoshoot, Nora opted for a clean, minimalistic look. The 28-year-old actor looked stunning in a white turtleneck sheer top with long sleeves which had a tonal abstract pattern throughout and a figure-hugging fit. The bandage skirt added the oomph factor to the look.



Nora nailed the Herve Leger co-ord. The separate cost Rs 1.16 Lakh, yes you read that right!



For another promotional event, Nora was donning a pretty yellow dress with floral prints. It featured a thigh-slit and Nora paired this beautiful outfit with a pair of white stilettoes. She was also carrying a Louis Vuitton bag worth Rs. 3,56,198.

It will be refreshing to see Nora in the Bigg Boss 14 house. What are your thoughts about Nora’s voluminous floral gown?