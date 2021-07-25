Mumbai: Nora Fatehi never fails to impress her fans with her stunning looks. The actor often shares her gorgeous pictures on social media, stepping up her style game. Recently, Nora took to her Instagram handle, sharing a set of pictures, in which she can be seen posing in a red gown.Also Read - Nora Fatehi Gets Brutally Trolled For Her Walk In Pink Saree Amid Mumbai Rains, Fans Ask 'Why Is She Walking Like That?'

Nora’s gown is from a British womenswear label called April & Alex and is worth Rs 51,000. The satin wine-red gown is from their summer collection. What makes this gown special and the epitome of hotness is its slit thigh and sleeves. Along with the gown, Nora decided to wear a simple yet elegant neckline. Her minimal make-up, nude lip shade, mascara and sharp contour added a sizzling bold style to her look. Also Read - Nora Fatehi Steals The Show in Blue Leather Dress Worth Rs 23K- You Like?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nora Fatehi (@norafatehi)

Also Read - Bhuj The Pride of India Trailer: Ajay Devgn, Sanjay Dutt Present 'Greatest Battle Ever Fought'

The faces behind Nora’s gorgeous avatar are celebrity stylist Chandini Whabi, make-up artist Savleen Kaur Manchanda and hairstylist Marce Pedrozo.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nora Fatehi (@norafatehi)

Nora Fatehi shared the pictures and wrote, “I wanna kiss you. But if I do then I might miss you, babe…Dans le LoveGame.” Fans and friends were quick to shower love on Nora Fatehi’s post and flood the comment section with fire emojis.

On the work front, Nora Fatehi will be seen next in Bhuj: The Pride of India. The trailer of the movie was released earlier this month. The film also stars Ajay Devgn, Sanjay Dutt, Sonakshi Sinha and Sharad Kelkar and is set to release on Disney+ Hotstar on August 13.