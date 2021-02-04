Nora Fatehi’s style has improved over the years. She now looks breathtaking. The diva knows well how to make a fashion statement and slay in any outfit. The ‘Street Dancer 3D’ actor has a drool-worthy appearance and she doesn’t miss a single chance to show off. Also Read - Chhor Denge Teaser Out: Nora Fatehi is Back With Her Sizzling Dance Moves And Glamarous Avatar

Nora was recently spotted at Mumbai airport in a chic outfit. She was wearing a white coloured turtleneck sleeveless top that was perfectly defining her upper body curves. The actor paired it with grey coloured track pants. She further opted for a pair of white sneakers to complete the sassy look. ‘Dilbar’ girl kept her hair open and was wearing a pair of shades. Also Read - Nora Fatehi Slays in a Banjaran Avatar in First Look of Her New Song Chhod Denge by T-Series

She also carried a black bag to keep her belongings. The handbag was from Louis Vuitton and featured a top handle. Can you guess the exact price of this branded bag? Well, it is worth Rs. 3,13,303. Also Read - Nora Fatehi in This Elegant Pearl And Crystal Adorned Blouse Oozing Vintage Vibe

On the professional front, Nora Fatehi recently enjoyed the success of her latest music video Naach Meri Rani with Punjabi singer Guru Randhawa. She is also popular for her mind-blowing dance numbers like Dilbar, Kamariya, and O Saki Saki.