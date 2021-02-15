Nora Fatehi’s Rs 66K Lehenga Has 104 Kalis And Stunning Gota-Work, Fans Left Amazed

Actor Nora Fatehi left the internet spellbound with her new set of pictures. Wearing a stunning off-white and red lehenga, Nora looks fierce and gorgeous. The Dilbar actor is wearing the label Aikeyah for the photoshoot and we can’t take our eyes off her! Also Read - Priyanka Chopra Wears a Meme-Worthy Dress on a Press Tour, Where Are Her Hands Though?

What caught our attention is the detailing of the lehenga. The ankle-length lehenga has meticulous beading and thread-embroidery. The lehenga is binded with gota in 104 kalis and interestingly the second layer of the lehenga is embroidered and so is the dupatta on one side, while the other side has tassels. The blouse also has embroidery. Nora's lehenga is perfect for special occasion and will definitely make heads turn.

Check out Nora's pictures:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nora Fatehi (@norafatehi)

Nora teamed up her look with chunky jewellery, maang tika, and subtle makeup. She left her gorgeous tresses open in loose curls.

What’s the Price of Nora’s Lehenga?

Nora’s stunning lehenga is worth Rs 66, 500, the product is currently out of stock. Nora surely looks sensational in this gorgeous ensemble.

See the price:

On the work front, Nora Fatehi is basking the success of her new song Chhor Denge, presented by Bhushan Kumar’s T-series. She was also loved and appreciated for her performance in the ‘Nach Meri Rani’ music video with Guru Randhawa. She acted in Street Dancer 3D along with Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor. She will be next starring Bhuj: The Pride Of India. She has been reportedly signed for Ganapath.

What are your thoughts on Nora’s lehenga?