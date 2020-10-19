Nora Fatehi and Guru Randhawa are all set for the release of their upcoming music video, Naach Meri Rani. Promoting the same, the duo was spotted in Mumbai on October 18. Both the celebs posed for the camera in fancy outfits and managed to impress netizens. Also Read - Nora Fatehi Looks Phenomenal in a Black Leather Jumpsuit on the New Poster of Nach Meri Rani

Nora Fatehi was donning a pretty yellow dress with floral prints. It featured a thigh-slit and Nora paired this beautiful outfit with a pair of white stilettoes. She was also carrying a Louis Vuitton bag. For the promotional event, she kept her makeup simple and subtle. Nora left her slightly wavy hair open and opted for a pair of stud earrings. On the other hand, Guru Randhawa was posing in casuals.

What actually garnered our attention was her bag worth Rs. 3,56,198. Yes, you read it right. This branded bag features coated monogram canvas, natural cowhide trim, lambskin lining, gold-colour metallic pieces, removable leather ID holder, and 4 protective brass studs. This day-to-evening bag is just perfect for almost every occasion.

Notably, Nora FFatehi and Guru Randhawa’s music video will be released on October 20.