New Delhi: 2020 or the pandemic year saw many bizarre fashion trends. Many weird fashion trends went viral and left the internet dumbfounded. When we talk about fashion, anything and everything becomes a fashion trend, if it pleases the eyes. The internet has been supportive enough of these bizarre fashion trends, be it the grass-stained jeans by Gucci, potato sack pants, or the baguette bag by Moschino. The year 2021 too has witnessed a few bizarre trends too, remember the wearable quilt that transforms into a pillow? Now, a renowned fashion retailer Revolve is selling 'Vaccine-Ready' clothes. Confused? Well, the fashion company has made a sub-category on their website of what they call 'Vaccine-ready' clothes or outfits.

Yes, the sub-category showcases a range of outfits including tank tops, tube tops, off-shoulder blouses to one-shoulder bodysuits. Thinking of the purpose? Well, the aim is to make sure that the customer can get the COVID-19 vaccine shot easily without struggling with their clothes or rolling up the sleeves to do so. Basically, save you the hassle!



Before you jump to a conclusion, the clothing label did not come up with this range of outfits keeping vaccination in mind. To boost their market value, many businesses are coming up with interesting ways to engage the audience.

A company representative of the company told the Insider that the aim is to be there for their customers. The brand has curated a collection for this purpose. “REVOLVE is all about being there for our customers when it comes to the important moments in their lives, and with things starting to look up with the vaccine rollout, why not look good while doing it?” the representative added.

The brands’ sub-category is filled with summery sleeveless tops. You can spot brands Tops from brands including Free People, Alice + Olivia, and Line & Dot in the section, and the prices range from $38 for a tube top to $297 for a halter.

Internet appreciated Revolve’s new category and is calling it a brilliant marketing move.

Lol that moment when Revolve Clothing has a section of their website for vaccine fashion… you gotta be kidding me!! 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/K1WwAHlaJH — The Real Diana Prince (@wqnder_wqman) March 30, 2021

Might order this for my vaccinations. pic.twitter.com/tduzdEQlTM — ohchrissavidge (@ohchrissavidge) February 22, 2021

On the other end of the spectrum is Revolve with their Vaccine Ready collection #REVOLVEme

LOVE the humor – it’s a great play to the situation we find ourselves in globally. It’s funny while being so on the pulse IMO. https://t.co/b9o3yXui3R — Simona Lisa (@hellosimonalisa) April 1, 2021



