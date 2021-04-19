Nushrratt Bharuccha Looks Like a Dream in Rs 12,900 Embroidered Mini Dress| See Pics

Mumbai: Actor Nushrratt Bharuccha is on a promotional spree at the moment for her latest OTT release on Netflix called Ajeeb Daastaans. The actor has been treating her fans with the latest pictures of herself. For one of her recent promotional events, the 30-year-old actor opted for a mini embroidered dress from the label Limerick. Nushrratt’s dress is a perfect pick for a brunch date, do you agree? Also Read - Neha Kakkar, in Rs 47K Sharara Set, is Brightest Ray of Sunshine - Check Stunning Pics

The product description on the website reads, crafted from luxe crepe, this draped dress comes with gold detailing along the neckline and draped sheer sleeves. The print on the dress is inspired by the 400-year-old craft of Pichwai. The stunning actor paired her outfit with coloured block heels and earrings. She decided to go subtle with the makeup with kohl-rimmed eyes and nude lip tint. Also Read - Neha Kakkar in Rs 1,08,000 Lehenga is Treat For Sore Eyes as She Poses With Rohanpreet Singh

Check out Nushrratt’s pictures here:

What’s the price of Nushrratt’s dress?

The 30-year-old actor is wearing an embroidered drape dress by the clothing label Limerick. It is worth Rs 12,900 and is available on the website for buying.

She was styled by style curator Nidhi Jeswani. Nushrratt’s easy-breezy dress is perfect for a lunch date with your bae.

On the work front, the actor has many projects under her belt including Ram Setu, Chorii, Hurdang and Janhit Mein Jaari.

What do you think of Nushrratt’s look? Yay or Nay?