Summer season is round the corner and so are the issues surrounding it. You might often experience hot flashes. It can be tricky as you cant really control them. It is a sudden sensation of warmth in your face, neck or check, basically, upper body and then leads to palpitation and a lot of sweating. You might experience it rarely but the frequency might increase during perimenopausal or menopausal stage. Not just this, issues like medical condition, hot environment, heavy physical activity can also lead to hot flashes.

Taking it Instagram, Rujuta Diwekar a renowned nutritionist, shared important foods to prevent hot flashes. According to Rujuta, the three forgotten food to beat hot flashes are coconut barfi, local vegetable chutney with til and raw banana chips.



Rujuta explained how hot flashes is common and people in perimenopausal or menopausal stage might experience it. She says,” Even when the AC is on, you break into a sweat, you feel palpitations, you feel like your face, neck, head, everything is just dripping with pearls of sweat.”

Hot flashes can make you feel much out of sync with your body. You might feel other symptoms like skin pigmentation, loss of hair and satiety. Rujuta says,” You begin to have sweet cravings, salt cravings, followed by some more sweet cravings and then you begin to feel gassy, moody and irritable.”

The Three Forgotten Foods Are

Coconut Burfi

Coconut barfi is also known as nariyal burfi or kopra pak. According to Rujuta, one can have it around 11 am or post lunch – around 3 pm or 4 pm.

Local Vegetable Chutney With Til

According to Rujuta, any local vegetable like creepers like bitter gourd, bottle gourd, ridge gourd or pumpkin can help in preventing hot flashes. These are healthy source of rich good bacteria. Rujuta believes that a chutney prepared with the peel of ridge gourd mixed with a lot of til should be consumed in lunch. These will introduce good bacteria in system.

Raw Banana Chips

You can eat banana chips with your evening tea. It has micronutrients like B6 which can help in calming your nerves.